Die-to-Die Controller IP with AXI Interface
The DesignWare Die-to-Die Controller optimizes system performance by supporting two configurations for coherent and non-coherent data traffic between the SoC bus and each die. The latency-optimized configuration interfaces with the SoC fabric via a FLIT-based interface (Arm® CXS) and the generic configuration leverages the Arm 4 AXI interface. The DesignWare Dieto-Die Controller can be extended to support any aggregate bandwidth between the two dies using bifurcation into multiple parallel links.
