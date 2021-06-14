The DesignWare Die-to-Die Controller IP, optimized for latency, bandwidth, power and area, enables efficient inter-die connectivity in server, AI accelerator, networking and high-performance computing SoCs. The controller interoperates with the DesignWare 112G USR/XSR PHY to deliver a complete Die-to-Die solution for a seamless connection between the on-die interconnect fabrics in both dies via the standard AXI or CXS ports. The DesignWare Die-to-Die Controller uses a FLIT-based architecture to minimize latency. It implements an advanced error detection and correction mechanism including Cyclic Redundancy Check (CRC) and optional latency-optimized Forward Error Correction (FEC) to reduce Bit Error Rate (BER) to a very low level for PAM-4 or NRZ PHY signaling. The embedded retry protocol enables very low latency, error free links between two dies.

The DesignWare Die-to-Die Controller optimizes system performance by supporting two configurations for coherent and non-coherent data traffic between the SoC bus and each die. The latency-optimized configuration interfaces with the SoC fabric via a FLIT-based interface (Arm® CXS) and the generic configuration leverages the Arm 4 AXI interface. The DesignWare Dieto-Die Controller can be extended to support any aggregate bandwidth between the two dies using bifurcation into multiple parallel links.