HBM3 Controller
The DesignWare HBM3 Controller includes the advanced dynamic memory access command scheduler (eg. CAM, QoS), memory protocol handler (eg. refresh, refresh management), Power saving capabilities (eg. self-refresh, power down, DFI low power, frequency change), reliability features (Read/Write DQ parity, command access (CA) parity, single error correction—double error detection error correcting code—SEC-DED ECC), PHY management and DRAM maintenance control (controller update, PHY update, controller message) and pseudo-channel support.
View DesignWare HBM3 Controller IP full description to...
- see the entire DesignWare HBM3 Controller IP datasheet
- get in contact with DesignWare HBM3 Controller IP Supplier