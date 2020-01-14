LPDDR4 multiPHY: Compatible with JEDEC standard LPDDR4 SDRAMs up to 4,267 Mbps - Maximum data rate is process technology dependent - Compatible with JEDEC standard DDR4 SDRAMs up to 3,200 Mbps - Compatible with JEDEC standard LPDDR3, DDR3 or DDR3L SDRAMs up to 2,133 Mbps

Features

LPDDR4 multiPHY: Compatible with JEDEC standard LPDDR4 SDRAMs up to 4,267 Mbps - Maximum data rate is process technology dependent - Compatible with JEDEC standard DDR4 SDRAMs up to 3,200 Mbps - Compatible with JEDEC standard LPDDR3, DDR3 or DDR3L SDRAMs up to 2,133 Mbps

LPDDR4X multiPHY: Compatible with JEDEC standard LPDDR4 or LPDDR4X SDRAMs up to 4,267 Mbps

DFI 4.0 Version 2 compliant interface to the memory controller: 1:1, 1:2, and 1:4 clock modes supported - Optional dual channel DFI for independent 2-channel memories (e.g., LPDDR3/4)

Flexible channel architecture: Support for two independent LPDDR4/4X 16-bit channels via one 32-bit PHYs for reduced area and power - Support for one DDR4/3 interface

Support for 8-bit, 16-bit, 32-bit and 64-bit wide SDRAMs: 8-bit and 16-bit DDR3 (LPDDR4 multiPHY only) and DDR4 supported - 16-bit per channel LPDDR4/4X supported - 16-bit and 32-bit per channel LPDDR3 supported (LPDDR4 multiPHY only)

Flexible configuration options: LPDDR4/LPDDR4X/LPDDR3: Up to 2 DQ loads, 8 CA loads, and 4 CS loads - DDR4/DDR3: Up to 4 DQ loads and 4 ranks of CA loading - Shared AC mode that permits one address and command channel to be time division multiplexed between two independent data channels

PHY independent, firmware-based training using an embedded calibration processor: Utilizes specialized hardware acceleration engines - Automatic periodic retraining through the DFI MASTER interface

Benefits

Supports JEDEC standard LPDDR4X, LPDDR4, LPDDR3, DDR4, DDR3, and DDR3L (1.35V DDR3) SDRAMs

Support for data rates up to 4,267 Mbps (process dependent)

Designed for rapid integration with Synopsys Enhanced Universal DDR Memory/Protocol Controllers (uMCTL2/uPCTL2) for a complete DDR interface solution

PHY independent, firmware-based training using an embedded calibration processor

Optional dual channel architecture for LPDDR3/4/4X modes facilitates two independent channels in less area versus two independent PHYs

Deliverables

Executable .run installation file includes GDSII, LEF files, LVS netlists, .lib/.db timing models, Verilog model, DRC/LVS log files, I/O IBIS Model, I/O HSPICE netlist, parameterized Verilog top-level PHY netlist files, sample Verification Environment, PHY data book, physical implementation guide, app notes, verification guide, installation guide, and implementation checklist

PUB includes Verilog code, Synthesis/STA constraints and scripts, sample verification environment, and data book

Implementation guide, application notes, and quick start manuals

Firmware for training, ATE test, and diagnostics

DDR PHY compiler

Support for PHY emulation

Generic DDR PHY FPGA prototyping model available upon request

Automotive Grade PHYs include automotive specific deliverables including AEC-Q100 test/characterization report, ISO 26262 safety package (FMEDA, ASIL X ready certificate) and automotive quality documentation (e.g. quality manual, DFMEA analysis report)

Optional deliverables include: – Signal integrity consulting services – PHY hardening consulting services – Subsystems consulting services

Applications

Smartphones and tablets

Embedded mobile computing

Ultraportable laptops/“Ultrabooks”

Automotive ADAS and infotainment

Mobile multimedia

Digital home and office

Wireless connectivity

Video Demo of the LPDDR4X and DDR3 multiPHY IP for GF12LP

SDRAMs such as DDR, LPDDR, and HBM offer unique advantages for automotive, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, and mobile applications. However, the selected memory solution impacts the performance, power, and area requirements of SoCs, making it important to choose the right memory technology and interface IP for the target design. Meet your specific design targets by using Synopsys’ high-performance, silicon-proven DDR memory interface IP solutions compliant with the latest JEDEC standards.