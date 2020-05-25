Synopsys’ integrated DesignWare C-PHY/D-PHY IP enables high-performance, low-power interface to SoCs, application processors, baseband processors, and peripheral devices for mobile, automotive, artificial intelligence (AI), and IoT applications. The PHY, for FinFET processes and compliant with the MIPI C-PHY and D-PHY specifications, operates at 4.5Gb/s per lane and 3.5Gs/s per trio respectively for a maximum speed of 24Gb/s. DesignWare C-PHY/DPHY addresses energy requirements by supporting low-power state modes and delivering below 1.3pJ/bit at maximum speed. The PHY offers built-in test capabilities, including pattern generator, logic analyzer, and loopback modes covering all circuits. The DesignWare C-PHY/D-PHY IP interoperates with Synopsys’ ASIL B Ready ISO 26262 certified CSI-2 and DSI/DSI-2 controllers which support key features of the latest MIPI display and camera specifications.

Features

Compliant with the latest MIPI C-PHY and D-PHY specifications

Fully verified IP available in TX, RX, or master and slave configuration, including all analog and digital circuitry

D-PHY mode includes a clock lane and two or four data lanes, each supporting a maximum of 4.5Gb/s per lane in highspeed modes

C-PHY mode includes two or three trios, each supporting a maximum of 3.5Gs/s per trio in high-speed modes

Multiple low-power modes, including shut-down, provides multiple test modes for increased reliability

Ease of integration with the protocol controller layer by implementing the MIPI recommended PPI

Reliable, high-speed interface for camera and display applications, reducing line count and minimizing cable wires and EMI shielding requirements

Benefits

Compliant with the MIPI D-PHY specification, v2.1

4 Lanes in D-PHY mode up to 4.5 Gb/s per lane

Compliant with the MIPI C-PHY specification, v1.2

3 trios in C-PHY mode up to 3.5 Gs/s per trio

Aggregate throughput up to 24Gb/s in C-PHY mode and 18Gb/s in D-PHY mode

Wide PHY Protocol Interface (PPI)

Low-power escape modes and ultra low-power state modes

Shutdown mode

High speed BIST and at-speed scan test

Master, slave, TX- and RX-only configurations

Flexible input clock reference and lane/trio swap

Silicon-proven, robust design available in advanced process technologies

Deliverables

Databook

Behavioral model

LEF file

LIB file

GDSII Layout Database

Applications