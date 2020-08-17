The multi-lane DesignWare® Multi-Protocol 32G PHY IP is part of Synopsys’ high-performance multi-rate transceiver portfolio for high-end networking and cloud computing applications. The PHY is small in area and provides a low active and standby power solution that supports multiple electrical standards, including PCI Express® (PCIe®) 5.0, 1G to 400G Ethernet, Cache Coherent Interconnect for Accelerators (CCIX), SATA, and other industry-standard interconnect protocols Using leading-edge design, analysis, simulation, and measurement techniques, the multi-protocol 32G PHY delivers signal integrity and jitter performance that exceeds the standards’ electrical specifications.

The configurable transmitter and receiver equalizers along with Continuous Calibration and Adaptation (CCA) enable designers to control and optimize signal integrity and performance across voltage and temperature variations. The PHY provides advanced power management features for both standby and active power. The BERT and internal eye monitor provide on-chip testability and visibility into channel performance. The PHY integrates seamlessly with the DesignWare Physical Coding Sublayer (PCS) and Media Access Control (MAC) to reduce design time and to help designers achieve first-pass silicon success.

Features

Supports 1.25 to 32 Gbps data-rate

Supports PCI Express 5.0, 1G to 400G Ethernet, CCIX, and SATA protocols

Supports x1 to x16 macro configurations with aggregation and bifurcation

Spread Spectrum Clock (SSC)

PCIe Separate Refclk Independent SSC (SRIS) and power management features

Ethernet Electrical Energy Efficient (EEE)

Reference clock sharing for aggregated macro configurations

Continuous time linear equalizer (CTLE), decision feedback equalization (DFE) and feed forward equalization (FFE)

Embedded bit error rate tester (BERT) and internal eye monitor • Supports IEEE 1149.6 AC Boundary Scan

Benefits

Includes one, two, four, eight or sixteen full-duplex transceivers (transmit and receive functions) Supports back channel initialization, aggregation, bifurcation, and power management

Supports both internal and external reference clock connections to the PHY

Configurable transmitter and receiver equalization, supporting chip-to-chip, port side, backplane interfaces

Optimal receiver jitter tolerance supports a wider range of board layout designs, immunity to interference (cross talk), and reduces design constraints on board signal paths

Contains embedded 7-, 9-, 11-, 15-, 16-, 23- and 31-bit pseudo random bit sequencer (PRBS) for internal and external loopbacks

Fully controllable via the integrated logic core and the test access port (TAP)

Embedded BERT and internal eye monitor

Deliverables

Verilog models and test bench

Protocol-specific test bench

Liberty timing views (.lib), LEF abstracts (.lef), CDL netlist (.cdl)

GDSII

IP-XACT XML files with register details

ATPG models

IBIS-AMI models

Documentation

Applications