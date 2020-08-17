180nm OTP Non Volatile Memory for Standard CMOS Logic Process
Multi-Protocol 32G PHY for TSMC N5
The configurable transmitter and receiver equalizers along with Continuous Calibration and Adaptation (CCA) enable designers to control and optimize signal integrity and performance across voltage and temperature variations. The PHY provides advanced power management features for both standby and active power. The BERT and internal eye monitor provide on-chip testability and visibility into channel performance. The PHY integrates seamlessly with the DesignWare Physical Coding Sublayer (PCS) and Media Access Control (MAC) to reduce design time and to help designers achieve first-pass silicon success.
Features
- Supports 1.25 to 32 Gbps data-rate
- Supports PCI Express 5.0, 1G to 400G Ethernet, CCIX, and SATA protocols
- Supports x1 to x16 macro configurations with aggregation and bifurcation
- Spread Spectrum Clock (SSC)
- PCIe Separate Refclk Independent SSC (SRIS) and power management features
- Ethernet Electrical Energy Efficient (EEE)
- Reference clock sharing for aggregated macro configurations
- Continuous time linear equalizer (CTLE), decision feedback equalization (DFE) and feed forward equalization (FFE)
- Embedded bit error rate tester (BERT) and internal eye monitor • Supports IEEE 1149.6 AC Boundary Scan
Benefits
- Includes one, two, four, eight or sixteen full-duplex transceivers (transmit and receive functions) Supports back channel initialization, aggregation, bifurcation, and power management
- Supports both internal and external reference clock connections to the PHY
- Configurable transmitter and receiver equalization, supporting chip-to-chip, port side, backplane interfaces
- Optimal receiver jitter tolerance supports a wider range of board layout designs, immunity to interference (cross talk), and reduces design constraints on board signal paths
- Contains embedded 7-, 9-, 11-, 15-, 16-, 23- and 31-bit pseudo random bit sequencer (PRBS) for internal and external loopbacks
- Fully controllable via the integrated logic core and the test access port (TAP)
- Embedded BERT and internal eye monitor
Deliverables
- Verilog models and test bench
- Protocol-specific test bench
- Liberty timing views (.lib), LEF abstracts (.lef), CDL netlist (.cdl)
- GDSII
- IP-XACT XML files with register details
- ATPG models
- IBIS-AMI models
- Documentation
Applications
- High-end computing and storage networks
- Network switches and routers
- Desktops, workstations, servers
- Automotive
- Embedded systems and set-top boxes
