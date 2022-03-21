The multi-channel DesignWare PHY IP for PCI Express (PCIe) 6.0 meets today’s demands for higher bandwidth and power efficiency across network interface card (NIC), backplane, and chip-to-chip interfaces. The PHY’s unique DSP algorithms optimize analog and digital equalization and the patent pending diagnostics features enable near zero link downtime. The PHY minimizes package crosstalk, allows dense SoC integration for x16 links, and achieves ultra-low-latency with an optimized data path that is based on an ADC architecture. Support for multiple standards form factors including OCP 3.0, U.2, and U.3 enables server and storage applications.



The DesignWare PHY IP for PCIe 6.0 seamlessly interoperates with DesignWare Controller IP for PCIe 6.0 to provide a low-risk solution that designers can use to accelerate time-to-market and efficiently deliver differentiated products that require the 64GT/s PCIe 6.0 technology.

