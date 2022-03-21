PHY IP for PCIe 6.0 in TSMC N5
The DesignWare PHY IP for PCIe 6.0 seamlessly interoperates with DesignWare Controller IP for PCIe 6.0 to provide a low-risk solution that designers can use to accelerate time-to-market and efficiently deliver differentiated products that require the 64GT/s PCIe 6.0 technology.
Video Demo of the PHY IP for PCIe 6.0 in TSMC N5
See a demo of Synopsys’ complete IP solution for PCIe 6.0 technology showing the controller operating at 64GT/s in FLIT mode and the PAM-4 PHY in 5-nm process achieving two orders of magnitude better BER with 32dB PCIe channel.
