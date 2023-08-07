028TSMC_PVT_04 is a unique solution intended to continuously monitor IC status at several on-die locations. It is able to detect manufacturing process deviation, perform voltage and die temperature measurement. PVT Detector consists of VT module as a calculation center for voltage and temperature measurements, Process detector with process unit for standard-voltage, low-voltage and high-voltage threshold MOS transistors and IO 2.5V transistor, voltage/temperature sensor units and voltage sensor units. VT module is able to maintain up to 32 external voltage and voltage/temperature sensor units of four types in any variations: for Core voltage measurement range from 0.1V to 1.15V, for IO voltage measurement range from 1.5V÷2.0V, for IO voltage measurement range from 1.5V÷3.63V and additional 4.0V÷7.0V IO voltage measurement range. Process detector embeds VT sensor unit for Core voltage measurement and can be placed on the die in quantity up to 31 cells.