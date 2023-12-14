Eliyan uses its NuLink technology to develop die-to-die PHY IP products to support multiple standards (including UCIe and BoW) and multiple packaging types (including advanced packaging and standard packaging).



For Standard Packaging, Eliyan has a family of high-bandwidth interface IP cores that are designed to be integrated into ASIC designs to connect two dies (chiplets) on the same standard organic/laminate package substrate. Eliyan’s PHY technologies with patented implementation techniques enable the same levels of performance and power as those provided by advanced packaging options, while providing benefits to system design, cost, thermal, test, yield, and production cycle-time by utilizing industry standard packaging. In many applications this eliminates the need for advanced packaging technologies such as silicon interposers or silicon bridges.