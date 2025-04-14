DiFi IP core
Source (Transmitter) and Sink (Receiver) components are provided, allowing for Duplex Equipment communication and supporting both Uplink and Downlink VITA-49 (VMEbus International Trade Association) stream directions.
DiFi IP from Chip Interfaces is designed to meet or exceed the requirements of stationary or mobile Satellite communication Ground Stations. The speed-optimized core can handle any solutions reaching from the “small footprint” to the most complex applications running on 100G Ethernet links.
Chip Interfaces DiFi IP comes with the widest parameter set available and has gone through extensive testing in our UVM regression test environment.
View DiFi IP core full description to...
- see the entire DiFi IP core datasheet
- get in contact with DiFi IP core Supplier