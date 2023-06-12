The MVCBT015 is a programmable, highly accurate, capacitance-to-digital converter and bridge interface that is designed to be easily integrated with

capacitive and bridge sensors. The chip features very fast measurement times, low operating power, and very low standby currents, making it very suitable for

low-power and portable applications. The ASIC also includes a high-accuracy integrated temperature sensor that enables the user to compensate for

temperature dependencies of the sensor elements, as needed.