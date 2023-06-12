USB 3.2 Gen1X1 PHY IP in TSMC(7nm,12nm/16nm, 22nm, 28nm, 40nm, 55nm, 65nm)
Digital Capacitive Plus Bridge Sensor Interfaces
capacitive and bridge sensors. The chip features very fast measurement times, low operating power, and very low standby currents, making it very suitable for
low-power and portable applications. The ASIC also includes a high-accuracy integrated temperature sensor that enables the user to compensate for
temperature dependencies of the sensor elements, as needed.
View Digital Capacitive Plus Bridge Sensor Interfaces full description to...
- see the entire Digital Capacitive Plus Bridge Sensor Interfaces datasheet
- get in contact with Digital Capacitive Plus Bridge Sensor Interfaces Supplier
Capacitance IP
- Analog I/O - low capacitance, low leakage
- Hyper-Decoupling Capacitor with a Capacitance Multiplication, Series Inductance Nullification, Cybersecurity Enhancement and an Energy Harvesting capabilities
- Digital Capacitive Sensor Interface
- Dual Channel Digital Capacitive Sensor Interface
- 8-Channel Ultra-Low Power Capacitive Touch Interface
- Foundry-Independent Die-Level Monitor