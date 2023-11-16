Digital Supply Buck
The converter is optimized for current load up to 100mA and 0.95V to 1.3V selectable output voltage (50mV of step).
Regulation is performed fixed frequency voltage mode PWM technique.
The cell features integrated high side and low side switches and type III compensated error amplifier: only one inductor and capacitor are needed to close the loop.
Burst mode is available to reduce the quiescent current at light load.
Block Diagram of the Digital Supply Buck IP Core
