The ALTUS28TR is a highly integrated, mmWave, agile transceiver offering a versatile combination of high performance, low power consumption and configurability for target applications.

The ALTUS28TR is a direct conversion transceiver silicon IP, operating at frequencies around 28GHz. The receiver front-end provides high sensitivity, linearity and wide gain control range distributed throughout the RF chain, providing much room for calibration and optimization. The transmitter front-end exhibits direct upconverter, variable gain driving amplifier and wide gain control range. An integrated power detector is also implemented for external monitoring and control of transmitted power. Both transmitter and receiver involve LO leakage compensation circuitry that can minimize LO leakage and DC offsets, respectively.

The LO signal at the input is expected to cover the range [8 - 11]GHz and then multiplied internally to the carrier frequency. The baseband part of the transceiver consists of two (I/Q channel) fully differential low pass filters with adjustable cut-o and flexible calibration scheme. The transceiver size is 2:7x2:7mm2 and has been packaged in a 34-ball chip scale package (CSP).