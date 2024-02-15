Introducing our DisplayPort 1.4 IP-core – the perfect solution for your DisplayPort needs!

​

This compact and easy-to-use IP-core is available as both source (DPTX) and sink (DPRX).



The solution comes also with a Video Toolbox (VTB) for various video processing tasks including a timing generator, a test pattern generator and video clock recovery.



A thin host driver and API allow easy integration and control of the IP-core.



The IP-core is supported by a wide range of FPGA devices including;

* AMD UltraScale+

* AMD Artix-7

* Intel Cyclone 10 GX

* Intel Arria 10 GX

* Lattice CertusPro-NX



The IP-core source code is available on our GitHub page for your convenience. You can customize and tailor the IP-core to your specific needs and requirements, ensuring that it integrates seamlessly with your system. This also adds trust to your product, knowing that you have complete access to the underlying code.