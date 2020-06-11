Up to 105 dB of SNR, 24-bit stereo CODEC with PDM to PWM transmodulator DAC and embedded regulator
Distributed Thermal Sensor (DTS) Non Deep NWELL TSMC N5
Features
- Easily integrated
- High Accuracy
- High Resolution,
- Digital Interface
- Distributed Instance
- Minimal Area
- Low Power
- Faster conversion speed
Benefits
- Real time thermal mapping
- Development of thermal and power aware silicon software
- Supporting DVFS and AVS schemes for precise thermal management
- Telemetry and Analystics enablement for lifetime assessment of silicon
Deliverables
- GDSII
- Abstract
- Verilog Model
- Verilog Interface
Applications
- AI
- Thermal monitoring of multi-core architectures, allowing tight thermal guard- banding to increase core/accelerator utilisation.
- 5G & Consumer
- Thermal aware solutions for increased power efficiency and extended battery up time. More product operating for longer, with improved user experience.
- Data Center
- Hyperscale Data Centers with confidence, utilizing high accuracy thermal management, reducing electricity and operational overhead costs.
- Automotive
- Enchanced thermal visibility enabling lifetime assessment, enhanced reliability, predictive maintenance and predictive failure.
Block Diagram of the Distributed Thermal Sensor (DTS) Non Deep NWELL TSMC N5
