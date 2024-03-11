DL-based Video Super Resolution Hardware IP
The media industry archives a lot of content that was created before high-resolution displays were available on the market. For example, media & entertainment companies own legacy media content that was produced in lower resolutions, and cloud gaming services have classic (retro) games.
Converting outdated or unserved contents to modern display standards can turn it into a new revenue opportunity.
BLUEDOT’s DeepField-SR is a fixed functional hardware accelerator IP for FPGA and ASIC, offering the highest computational efficiency for Video Super Resolution. Based on proprietary AI models trained with real world video dataset and fusing spatio-temporal information in multiple frames, DeepField-SR produces superior high resolution video quality and upscales to fit lager displays.
Block Diagram of the DL-based Video Super Resolution Hardware IP
Video Processing IP
