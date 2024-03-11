Streaming video accounts for more than 80% of internet traffic, and over 90% of content is streamed in FHD or lower resolutions from a variety of services such as OTT and cloud gaming. On the other hand, the market share of displays that support 4K or higher exceeds 50%. This is much higher than the number of high-resolution content being delivered. It's only natural that service users want higher quality video for a better viewing experience on their devices.



The media industry archives a lot of content that was created before high-resolution displays were available on the market. For example, media & entertainment companies own legacy media content that was produced in lower resolutions, and cloud gaming services have classic (retro) games.



Converting outdated or unserved contents to modern display standards can turn it into a new revenue opportunity.



BLUEDOT’s DeepField-SR is a fixed functional hardware accelerator IP for FPGA and ASIC, offering the highest computational efficiency for Video Super Resolution. Based on proprietary AI models trained with real world video dataset and fusing spatio-temporal information in multiple frames, DeepField-SR produces superior high resolution video quality and upscales to fit lager displays.