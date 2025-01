The Creonic Doppler Channel IP is a Doppler shift frequency (DSF) generator capable of introduce a shift frequency to samples as a phase offset. The IP was developed with the aim of allowing the performance evaluation of a low earth orbit (LEO) digital communication system. Unlike a software-based DSF generator, which might take several hours and even days for the stated purpose, a hardware-based DSF generator requires significantly less time. Run-time is reduced by several orders of magnitude.