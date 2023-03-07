The AES XP-DPA-FIA IP core belongs to the FortiCrypt product family. It is intended for applications that require extremely high performance and implements AES GCM for high-volume authenticated network communications and AES XTS for high-volume storage encryption. The AES XP IP core employs a multi-pipelined architecture with a configurable number of pipelines. In AES GCM, in addition to the protection of AES, it protects the GHASH authentication mechanism.



This is a unique solution in the market since it combines multi-pipelined architecture with protection against SCA and FIA.



The AES XP-DPA-FIA IP Core, as well as all the FortiCrypt products, is based on RAMBAM – the next-generation purely algorithmic, implementation-agnostic protection scheme of AES. It is designed to provide the highest level of protection against side-channel attacks (SCA) and fault injection attacks (FIA), including SIFA.



The RAMBAM protection scheme utilizes masking methods based on finite field arithmetic that implement attack resistance without incurring extra latency costs.



The core protection mechanism was verified using the rigorous Test Vector Leakage Assessment (TVLA) test at 1B traces, both by FortifyIQ and by a third-party Common Criteria lab. Resistance to attacks was validated analytically and on a physical device. The cores are fully synthesizable and do not require custom cells or special place & route handling.