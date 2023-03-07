DPA- and FIA-resistant Ultra High Bandwidth FortiCrypt AES IP core
This is a unique solution in the market since it combines multi-pipelined architecture with protection against SCA and FIA.
The AES XP-DPA-FIA IP Core, as well as all the FortiCrypt products, is based on RAMBAM – the next-generation purely algorithmic, implementation-agnostic protection scheme of AES. It is designed to provide the highest level of protection against side-channel attacks (SCA) and fault injection attacks (FIA), including SIFA.
The RAMBAM protection scheme utilizes masking methods based on finite field arithmetic that implement attack resistance without incurring extra latency costs.
The core protection mechanism was verified using the rigorous Test Vector Leakage Assessment (TVLA) test at 1B traces, both by FortifyIQ and by a third-party Common Criteria lab. Resistance to attacks was validated analytically and on a physical device. The cores are fully synthesizable and do not require custom cells or special place & route handling.
View DPA- and FIA-resistant Ultra High Bandwidth FortiCrypt AES IP core full description to...
- see the entire DPA- and FIA-resistant Ultra High Bandwidth FortiCrypt AES IP core datasheet
- get in contact with DPA- and FIA-resistant Ultra High Bandwidth FortiCrypt AES IP core Supplier
Block Diagram of the DPA- and FIA-resistant Ultra High Bandwidth FortiCrypt AES IP core
side channel IP
- Tunable Cryptography
- Active Shield - Active mesh against tampering attacks - PQC Ready
- Tunable AES (ECB, CBC, CTR, XTS, CCM, GCM) accelerator - optional SCA protection
- High-performance AES-GCM accelerator - optional SCA protection
- High-performance AES-XTS accelerator - optional SCA protection
- Tunable DES - Triple DES (ECB, CBC, CTR) accelerator - optional SCA protection