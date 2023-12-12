ADIQ12B1G08NLL is a Dual channel 12-bit analog-to-digital converter (ADC) that operates up to 2GS/s. This ADC samples wide bandwidth analog signals with good linearity best suited for many applications. Small footprint and completely integrated reference drivers simplify integration complexity in RF front-end and SOC. In-built calibration engine helps reducing sensitivity to process, voltage and temperature variations which improves overall system robustness.