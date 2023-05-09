Temperature Sensor with Digital Output (High accuracy thermal sensing for reliability and optimisation), TSMC 12FFC
Dual Channel Digital Capacitive Sensor Interface
needed.
View Dual Channel Digital Capacitive Sensor Interface full description to...
- see the entire Dual Channel Digital Capacitive Sensor Interface datasheet
- get in contact with Dual Channel Digital Capacitive Sensor Interface Supplier
Capacitance IP
- Analog I/O - low capacitance, low leakage
- Hyper-Decoupling Capacitor with a Capacitance Multiplication, Series Inductance Nullification, Cybersecurity Enhancement and an Energy Harvesting capabilities
- Digital Capacitive Sensor Interface
- Digital Capacitive Plus Bridge Sensor Interfaces
- 8-Channel Ultra-Low Power Capacitive Touch Interface
- Foundry-Independent Die-Level Monitor