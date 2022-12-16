256x1 Bits OTP (One-Time Programmable) IP, TSMC 0.18μm 1.8V/3.3V Mixed-Signal, General Purpose II
Dual-core 4K/8K codec hardware IP dedicated for HEVC and AVC video formats
WAVE673 is based on WAVE6 architecture which is the latest C&M video architecture. WAVE6 architecture is designed to cover a wide range of requirements from customers who are looking for high-performance and high-quality encoder IP. In order to achieve improved encoding image quality, WAVE6 encoding tools have been enhanced from WAVE5 encoding tools. The additional improvements in WAVE6 architecture are shown in the following as well:
• Improved bandwidth efficiency
• Reduced external memory size & initial latency during the encoding process
• Competitive IP size
WAVE673 is a favorable video IP solution for edge servers (video transcoding, data center, and video analytics), mobile devices, GPU, automotive, surveillance, AR/VR, and various consumer devices.
