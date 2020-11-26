The WAVE541 is a dual-CORE encoder IP, optimally architected for encoding video, up to 8Kp60, in HEVC and AVC/H.264 video formats in real-time. This IP core provides high-performance encoding capability,

such as 4Kp120 with single-core architecture in AVC/H.264 and 8Kp60 with dual-core architecture in H.265/HEVC standard of an optimized silicon area for 4K Ultra-HD applications.



SoCs powered with WAVE541 will bring 8K contents readiness to video generating devices. This readiness will let content creators generate videos and share them on video platforms like YouTube, which already supports 8K video streaming.



In terms of quality, considering real-time encoding at such high resolution and frame rate on portable devices, the best possible video quality is achieved. In terms of class competition, WAVE541 IP is designed to compete with x.264/x.265 medium preset on PC or Server.

WAVE541: Dual-CORE HEVC+H.264 combined encoder IP; with Encode capability of 8Kp60 content at 1GHz using 12nm or higher technology



Supported bus interface

. AMBA3 32bit APB interface for communication with Host CPU

. AMBA3 128bit AXI interface for data transmission

