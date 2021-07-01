LTE NB-IOT (NB1) power optimized transceiver for cellular IoT
Dual-issue, 64-bit RISC-V application processor core with 7-stage pipeline
The core includes integrated L1 data and instruction caches, an interrupt controller and RISC-V Debug module optionally with PC trace.
Like all Codasip RISC-V cores it is possible to create custom instructions using Codasip Studio to extend the ISA and to generate corresponding hardware and software development kits.
Block Diagram of the Dual-issue, 64-bit RISC-V application processor core with 7-stage pipeline
RISC-V IP
