The A730 is a dual-issue, in-order, 64-bit application processor capable of running Linux. The core is compatible with the RISC-V RVA22 profile. The core includes a hardware floating point unit, L1 data & instruction caches, an L2 cache and an MMU. Tessent trace is available as an option.

The core supports wait for interrupt (WFI) and non-maskable interrupts (NMI) and works with a platform-level interrupt controller (PLIC). It has an AXI-5 128-bit bus interface.

The A730 core has a wide range of configuration options.