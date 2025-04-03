The WEASD18NI18RO41M22G is a baseband saturation detector that outputs a logic signal when the input voltage swing surpasses a programmable threshold, which can be digitally programmed. The circuit is able to detect 9 different reference values. The absolute accuracy is 16.47 mV. The system is capable of detecting signals from DC to 2.5 GHz. The analog pin cmref should be connected to the common mode voltage of the input signal.