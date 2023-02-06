DVB-RCS2 Turbo Decoder and Encoder
On the receiver side, the turbo decoder engine is built using two functioning soft-in/soft-out modules (SISO). The outputs of one SISO, after applying the scaling and interleaving are used by its dual SISO in the next half iteration.
Both the turbo encoder and decoder are fully compliant with the DVB-RCS2, supporting all its code rates and block sizes.
