The Creonic DVB-S2X high performance multi-carrier demodulator performs all tasks of an inner receiver while processing up to 36 carriers in parallel. The demodulator expects quantized real samples in an intermediate frequency (IF) from an analog-digital-converter (ADC). It separates the carriers with FFT/IFFT processing, and then performs all further demodulation steps in a time-multiplexed way.



It recovers timing, frequency and phase of the complex mapped symbols for each carrier individually. In addition, the core handles PL frame recovery and PL deframing. The demodulator can work with the Creonic DVB-S2X LDPC/BCH decoder IP core by inserting a glue logic between the cores. The glue logic can be provided upon customer’s request.