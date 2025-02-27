Designed for efficiency. Programmed for performance.

Artificial Intelligence is transforming smartphones, bringing one-click photo enhancements, intelligent writing tools, and smart assistants into everyday use. But seamless AI integration shouldn’t come at the cost of great gaming, responsive interfaces, or battery life.



Imagination DXTP redefines graphics and compute acceleration for smartphones and other power-constrained devices. Designed for exceptional efficiency, it delivers the performance needed to run AI, gaming, and user interfaces smoothly and continuously, all day long.