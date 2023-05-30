PCIe Controller for USB4 Hosts and Devices, supporting PCIe Tunneling
ECDSA sign engine
Adhering to the rigorous guidelines set forth by the Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) 186 standard, our CryptOne solution not only meets but exceeds the stringent security requirements demanded by modern electronics. By supporting a diverse array of elliptic curves, CryptOne empowers users with the flexibility to select curves that align with their specific cryptographic needs, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of cryptographic systems.
What sets CryptOne apart is its ingenious design and remarkable scalability achieved through the utilization of DCD’s exceptional IP core architecture. This groundbreaking architecture enables the implementation of CryptOne with an incredibly compact silicon footprint, maximizing resource utilization while minimizing overhead costs. Furthermore, CryptOne’s superior processing speeds deliver lightning-fast cryptographic operations, enabling rapid and seamless integration within high-performance computing environments.
With CryptOne’s innovative IP core at the heart of your cryptographic infrastructure, you can harness the power of elliptic curves with unmatched efficiency, reliability, and compliance, ushering in a new era of secure communications and data protection.
When safety & security meet the best size/performance ratio… ECDSA IP Core!
