ETA-TC1 platform is a set of silicon IPs specifically designed for small Solar Panel Cells made by a single PV diode.



ETA-TC1 is Integrating the Low Voltage MPPT boost Converter plus all monitoring functions that allow a complete system to extract power from ambient illuminated as low as 200lux and hibernate when no light is present at a cost of only fen tenth of nAmps.



ETA-TC1 demonstrate the ability to extract, using a very small solar panel illuminated as low as 200lux, the power needed to fill the battery of a complex system.

