Synopsys ARC® NPX Neural Processor IP family provides a high-performance, power- and area-efficient IP solution for a range of applications requiring AI enabled SoCs. The ARC NPX6 NPU IP is designed for deep learning algorithm coverage including both computer vision tasks such as object detection, image quality improvement, and scene segmentation, and for broader AI applications such as audio and natural language processing. There are multiple ARC NPX6 NPU IP products to choose from to meet specific application requirements. The architecture is based on individual cores. Either one 1K MAC core or 4K MAC cores that can scale from 4K MACs to 96K MACs for a single AI engine performance of over 250 TOPS (or over 440 TOPS with sparsity). NPX6 NPU IP incudes hardware and software support for multi-NPU clusters of up to 8 NPUs achieving 3500 TOPS with sparsity. Advanced bandwidth features in hardware and software, and a memory hierarchy (including L1 memory in each core and a high-performance, low-latency interconnect to access a shared L2 memory) make scaling to a high MAC count possible. An optional tensor floating point unit is available for applications benefiting from BF16 or FP16 inside the neural network.