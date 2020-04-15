Ensigma IEEE 802.11n/ac 2×2 MIMO dual-band Wi-Fi RFIC IP
Features
- Dual-band (2.4/5 GHz) Tx and Rx
- Supports Single Stream and 2×2 MIMO Wi-Fi
- Designed for TSMC 65nm LPS CMOS process
- Flexible RF interfaces
- Industry-leading performance
- Benefits
- Production silicon minimises risk, and reduces time-to-market
- Low power consumption
- Complete low-power Wi-Fi RF solution
- Applications
- Digital TV and set-top boxes
- Tablets
- Connected consumer products
- Internet of Things
- General Features
- 3/4-wire SPI control interface
- On-chip LDO regulators
- On-chip XO for XTAL operation, with analogue and digital buffered outputs
- Supports 20, 40, and 80 MHz channels
- Direct conversion receiver and transmitter
- Rx RSSI function
- Tx TSSI function
- On-chip baluns for single-ended RF input and output
- No external trimming required in production except for XO frequency trimming
- Low spur output and strong receive blocking performance
- Support for power compensation of external PA to produce stable transmit power across temperature
- Fast AGC and wide dynamic range allow for excellent robustness against fading
- Fully integrated fractional-N synthesizer
- Low phase noise and fast switching time
- Optional
- Support for antenna diversity selection
- Key Characteristics
- 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz operation
- 22 dB gain range in transmit mode
- Rx EVM floor < -32 dB
- Support for 40 MHz and 52 MHz reference clock
- Fast channel switching, typically 10 µs
- Fast wake up from standby, typically 20 µs
- Die dimensions: 1856 µm x 3712 µm (6.9 mm2)
- Process
- TSMC 65 nm LP (1.2V/2.5V)
- 6 metal layers including UTM (ultra-thick metal)
- Package
- aQFN 84 dual row (7.0 x 7.0 x 0.85 mm)
Block Diagram of the Ensigma IEEE 802.11n/ac 2×2 MIMO dual-band Wi-Fi RFIC IP
