The iE1000 is a dual-band Wi-Fi RFIC solution capable of supporting up to IEEE 802.11n/ac 2×2 MIMO. The iE1000 is available to licence as wafers from the foundry and only needs packaging by the customer. iE1000 is an excellent companion chip to the Ensigma iEW300 Wi-Fi baseband IP.

Features

Dual-band (2.4/5 GHz) Tx and Rx





Supports Single Stream and 2×2 MIMO Wi-Fi





Designed for TSMC 65nm LPS CMOS process





Flexible RF interfaces





Industry-leading performance

Benefits

Production silicon minimises risk, and reduces time-to-market





Low power consumption





Complete low-power Wi-Fi RF solution

Applications

Digital TV and set-top boxes





Tablets





Connected consumer products





Internet of Things

General Features

3/4-wire SPI control interface





On-chip LDO regulators





On-chip XO for XTAL operation, with analogue and digital buffered outputs





Supports 20, 40, and 80 MHz channels





Direct conversion receiver and transmitter





Rx RSSI function





Tx TSSI function





On-chip baluns for single-ended RF input and output





No external trimming required in production except for XO frequency trimming





Low spur output and strong receive blocking performance





Support for power compensation of external PA to produce stable transmit power across temperature





Fast AGC and wide dynamic range allow for excellent robustness against fading





Fully integrated fractional-N synthesizer





Low phase noise and fast switching time

Optional

Support for antenna diversity selection

Key Characteristics

2.4 GHz and 5 GHz operation





22 dB gain range in transmit mode





Rx EVM floor < -32 dB





Support for 40 MHz and 52 MHz reference clock





Fast channel switching, typically 10 µs





Fast wake up from standby, typically 20 µs





Die dimensions: 1856 µm x 3712 µm (6.9 mm2)

Process

TSMC 65 nm LP (1.2V/2.5V)





6 metal layers including UTM (ultra-thick metal)

Package

aQFN 84 dual row (7.0 x 7.0 x 0.85 mm)

Block Diagram of the Ensigma IEEE 802.11n/ac 2×2 MIMO dual-band Wi-Fi RFIC IP