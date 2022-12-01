The Digital Blocks DB-eSPI-SPI-M-AMBA is a Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI) Controller Verilog IP Core supporting the addition of Enhanced SPI (eSPI) bus transfers to the standard SPI Master/Slave Controller. The DB-eSPI-SPI-M contains an AMBA AXI, AHB, or APB Bus Interface for interfacing a microprocessor to external eSPI or SPI Slave devices.

The DB-eSPI-SPI-M contains both eSPI and SPI Master functions. Programming the DB-eSPI-SPI-M lets it communicate with external eSPI or SPI Slaves. The eSPI Master Controller is a smaller VLSI footprint than the DB-eSPI-SPI-MS version, which supports both Master and Slave functions.

