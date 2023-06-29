Comcores Manticore 10M/100M/1G/10G/25G IP is an advanced Ethernet Switch with an extensive set of QoS features and statistics for the Aerospace industry. It provides support for key TSN features including IEEE 802.1Qbu and 802.3br Frame preemption, 802.1Qbv Time aware shaping, 802.1Qav Credit based shaping, and 802.1CB Frame replication and elimination for reliability. This enables the use of the IP in high speed time-critical applications.



The switch supports up to 8 queues, classification, VLAN 802.1Q, multicast and broadcast as well as IEEE 1588 transparent clock. Each port provides a native interface for Ethernet PHY devices.

IEEE 802.1 Protocol Implementation Conformance Statement is available, specifying exact feature-set.