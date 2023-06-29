Compact, ultra-low power ARC EM processors and ASIL-Ready ARC EM Safety Island IP feature excellent code density
Ethernet TSN Advanced Switch 10M/100M/1G/10G/25G for Aerospace
The switch supports up to 8 queues, classification, VLAN 802.1Q, multicast and broadcast as well as IEEE 1588 transparent clock. Each port provides a native interface for Ethernet PHY devices.
IEEE 802.1 Protocol Implementation Conformance Statement is available, specifying exact feature-set.
Block Diagram of the Ethernet TSN Advanced Switch 10M/100M/1G/10G/25G for Aerospace
