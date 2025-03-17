Synopsys provides designers with silicon-proven, configurable eUSB2 PHYs that are compliant with the USB-Implementers Forum (USB-IF) eUSB2 and USB 2.0 specifications. Synopsys eUSB2 PHY IP has industry's best combination of low area and low power in leading process technologies from 7nm and below.

The Synopsys eUSB2 IP is built on years of customer successes with Synopsys’ silicon-proven USB PHY product line, which has been ported to over 100 process nodes ranging from 180nm to 5nm.

With over 3,000 design wins and over 4 billion silicon-proven units shipped, Synopsys' USB IP solution, consisting of digital controllers, PHYs, IP subsystems, and verification IP, enables designers to lower integration risk and speed time-to-market.