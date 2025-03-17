eUSB 2.0 PHY for TSMC N3A
The Synopsys eUSB2 IP is built on years of customer successes with Synopsys’ silicon-proven USB PHY product line, which has been ported to over 100 process nodes ranging from 180nm to 5nm.
With over 3,000 design wins and over 4 billion silicon-proven units shipped, Synopsys' USB IP solution, consisting of digital controllers, PHYs, IP subsystems, and verification IP, enables designers to lower integration risk and speed time-to-market.
