The industry’s most advanced process nodes do not support 3.3V signaling and 5V tolerance as required by the USB 2.0 specification. 3.3V signaling was originally defined in the USB 1.0 specification from 1994 and is required for backwards compatibility. Embedded USB2.0 (eUSB 2.0) is a new generation specification proposed by the USB Association that extends the USB 2.0 specification and uses 1.2V/1.0V as the interface operating voltage. The eUSB2 IP supports native mode and repeater mode, to make the application more flexible. The eUSB2 repeater converts between standard USB 2.0 and eUSB2 signaling levels, allowing legacy USB 2.0 devices to connect to a system-on-chip (SoC) with eUSB2 PHY.



Building on years of customer successes with our silicon-proven USB PHY product line , Innosilicon provides designers with silicon-proven, configurable eUSB2 PHYs that are compliant with the USB-Implementers Forum (USB-IF) eUSB2 and USB 2.0 specifications. Innosilicon eUSB2 PHY IP has excellent combination of low area and low power in leading process technologies from 7nm and below.