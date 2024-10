The EXFAT IP Soft Core for NVMe supports any disk size and enables to reach the same speed as in raw format. One directory is created for each recording session with a flexible file size scheme. Indeed, the file size can be as long as the recording size or can be cut if the recording is stopped before the recording size configured.



Finally, the last recording (directory) can be deleted and several disks can be managed in RAID0.



C source code is provided.



The Zynq Ultra Scale + is the first FPGA family to support this new EXFAT IP Soft Core.