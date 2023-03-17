Arteris IP FlexNoC 5 network-on-chip (NoC) physically aware interconnect IP improves development time, performance, power consumption, and die size of system-on-chip (SoC) devices for mobile, automotive, consumer, enterprise, and other applications.



With Arteris FlexNoC 5 interconnect IP, engineers achieve reduced wiring congestion, larger timing margins, and lower power consumption, as well as improved productivity and design quality through a set of intuitive and powerful development tools.



FlexNoC is the ideal interconnect for SoC designs requiring higher performance with minimum area and power. Its flexible architecture makes it the right solution for interconnects with both low latency requirements and high throughput needs. FlexNoC provides support for the additional features that today's SoCs require, such as clock domain conversion, width conversion, security, and multi-protocol support. The product supports the AMBA (APB, AHB, AXI) protocols and OCP and can easily be extended to support proprietary protocols.