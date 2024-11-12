This flip-chip compatible library in Dongbu HiTek 130nm features a fail-safe GPIO, two standard GPIOs, a 5V GPI, and 5V I2C-compliant ODIO. The GFGPIO is a highly configurable 5V tolerant, multi-voltage, multi=-protocol I/O. The standard GPIO, both regular and reduced footprint, in this library is a highly configurable 5V tolerant, multi-voltage, multi-protocol I/O. The library's GPI is a highly configurable general-purpose input cell which features three selectable input modes, three selectable resistive termination options, and a wide supply range. The library's ODIO is a 5V I2C-compliant ODIO which features standard mode, fast-mode, and fast-mode plus, as well as selectable input modes, drive strength control and robust 2kV HBM protection. The library also supports I3C, SPI and QSPI standards. The library includes all layout and support cells. ESD targets are 2kV HBM and 500V CDM.