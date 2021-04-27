High-performance ARC HS3x and HS4x processors are optimized for GHz+ operating speeds with minimum area and power consumption
FPGA Evaluation Platforms for RISC-V Processor Cores
View for Codasip Embedded Processor RISC-V cores including AHB interconnect and Peripherals full description to...
- see the entire for Codasip Embedded Processor RISC-V cores including AHB interconnect and Peripherals datasheet
- get in contact with for Codasip Embedded Processor RISC-V cores including AHB interconnect and Peripherals Supplier
Block Diagram of the FPGA Evaluation Platforms for RISC-V Processor Cores
Processor IP
- RT-630 Programmable Root-of-Trust Security Processor for Cloud/AI/ML SoC FIPS-140
- RT-660 DPA-Resistant Programmable Root-of-Trust Security Processor for Govt/Aero/Defense FIPS-140
- RT-630-FPGA Programmable Root-of-Trust Security Processor for Cloud/AI/ML SoC FIPS-140
- Deep Learning Processor
- Complete Neural Processor for Edge AI
- Near-threshold voltage and ultra-wide dynamic voltage and frequency scaling (UW-DVFS)