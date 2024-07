The MXL-LVDS-4CH-RX-T-40LP is a high-performance 4-channel LVDS Receiver implemented using digital CMOS technology. Both the serial and parallel data are organized into four channels. The parallel data can be 7 or 10 bits wide per channel. The input clock frequency is up to 143MHz. The Receiver is highly integrated and requires no external components. Great care was taken to ensure matching between the Data and Clock channels to maximize the receiver margin. The circuit is designed in a modular fashion and desensitized to process variations. This facilitates process migration, and results in a robust design.