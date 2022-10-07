Fractional-N Frequency Synthesizer PLL (3nm - 180nm)
Product is currently in mass production from 5nm to 180nm, and silicon proven in 3nm.
Integer-only, DDR/multi-phase, LC and low-jitter ring PLLs also available.
View Fractional-N Frequency Synthesizer PLL (3nm - 180nm) full description to...
- see the entire Fractional-N Frequency Synthesizer PLL (3nm - 180nm) datasheet
- get in contact with Fractional-N Frequency Synthesizer PLL (3nm - 180nm) Supplier
Block Diagram of the Fractional-N Frequency Synthesizer PLL (3nm - 180nm)
Fractional-N Frequency Synthesizer PLL IP
- Ultra-low Jitter Fractional-N Frequency Synthesizer PLL (5nm - 180nm)
- High Performance Fractional-N RF Frequency Synthesizer PLL in UMC 40LP
- High Performance Fractional-N RF Frequency Synthesizer PLL in GlobalFoundries 22FDX for 5G, WiFi, etc
- High Performance Fractional-N RF Frequency Synthesizer PLL in Samsung 8LPP for 5G, WiFi, etc
- High Performance Fractional-N RF Frequency Synthesizer PLL in Samsung 14LPP for 5G, WiFi, etc
- Ultra-Low Phase Noise Digital LC PLL