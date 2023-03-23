In-Chip Monitoring Subsystem for Process, Voltage & Temperature (PVT) Monitoring, TSMC 12FFC
Frequency adjustable 32MHz RC Oscillator
Internal trimming allows to calibrate the oscillation frequency and improve output accuracy.
The component is optimized for ease of use and integration in complex SoCs.
Block Diagram of the Frequency adjustable 32MHz RC Oscillator IP Core
