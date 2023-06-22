The MVFD01 is a programmable frequency-to-digital converter that is designed to be easily integrated with MEMS resonators. The chip features a versatile low noise amplifier (LNA) with a programmable gain and feedthrough capacitance cancellation, in order to accommodate different MEMS resonators.

The ASIC is also equipped with a programmable pulse-width-modulation (PWM) driver. This output is available on multiple pads, and its duty cycle can be controlled to drive varying currents through heater resistors that are often used with MEMS resonators.