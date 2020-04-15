GDDR6 interface provides full support for the GDDR6 interface, compatible with standard JESD250, JESD250A and JESD250B specification with version 3.06. Through its GDDR6 compatibility, it provides a simple interface to a wide range of low-cost devices. GDDR6 IIP is proven in FPGA environment. The host interface of the GDDR6 can be simple interface or can be AMBA APB, AMBA AHB, AMBA AXI, VCI, OCP, Avalon, PLB, Tilelink, Wishbone or Custom protocol.



GDDR6 IIP is supported natively in Verilog and VHDL

Features

Supports GDDR6 protocol standard JESD250, JESD250A and JESD250B specification with version 3.06.

Compliant with DFI-version 5.0 Specification.

Supports all the GDDR6 commands as per the specs.

Supports up to 16 AXI ports with data width upto 512 bits.

Supports controllable outstanding transcations for AXI write and read channels

Supports in port arbitration and multi port arbitration.

Supports user programmable page policy.

Closed page policy



Open page policy

Supports Error Checking and correction (ECC).

Supports retry on ECC error, with retry limit user controllable.

Supports high clock speeds in ASIC and FPGA.

Supports low latency for write and read path.

Supports reordering of transcations for higher performance.

Supports 2 separate independent channels with point-to-point interface for data, address and command.

Supports Double Data Rate (DDR) or Quad Data Rate (QDR) data.

Supports Pseudo channel mode operation.

Supports up to 32GB device density.

Supports X8 and X16 Mode.

Supports Programmable READ/WRITE latency.

Supports Bank grouping and 16 internal banks per channel.

Supports Data bus inversion (DBI) & Command Address bus inversion (CABI).

Supports Read/Write data transmission integrity secured by cyclic redundancy check.

Supports Input/output PLL/DLL on/off mode.

Supports READ/WRITE EDC on/off mode.

Supports WRITE Data mask function (single/double byte mask).

Supports Programmable EDC hold pattern for CDR.

Supports Programmable CRC READ/WRITE latency.

Supports Low Power modes.

Supports Auto refresh & self-refresh modes.

Supports On-die termination operation.

Supports Vendor ID1 and ID2 for identification.

Supports COMMAND ADDRESS, WCK2CK,READ/WRITE Training mode’s.

Supports IEEE.1149.1 boundary scan operation.

Supports programmable clock frequency of operation.

Supports all mode registers programming.

Supports for power down features.

Supports for input clock stop and frequency change.

Fully synthesizable

Static synchronous design.

Positive edge clocking and no internal tri-states.

Scan test ready

Simple interface allows easy connection to microprocessor/microcontroller devices

Benefits

Single site license option is provided to companies designing in a single site.

Multi sites license option is provided to companies designing in multiple sites.

Single Design license allows implementation of the IP Core in a single FPGA bitstream and ASIC.

Unlimited Designs, license allows implementation of the IP Core in unlimited number of FPGA bitstreams and ASIC designs.

Deliverables