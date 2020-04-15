JPEG 2000 decoder for high-speed applications (up to multi-channel DCI 2K and 4K, HD 1080i and 1080p)
GDDR6 Controller
GDDR6 IIP is supported natively in Verilog and VHDL
Features
- Supports GDDR6 protocol standard JESD250, JESD250A and JESD250B specification with version 3.06.
- Compliant with DFI-version 5.0 Specification.
- Supports all the GDDR6 commands as per the specs.
- Supports up to 16 AXI ports with data width upto 512 bits.
- Supports controllable outstanding transcations for AXI write and read channels
- Supports in port arbitration and multi port arbitration.
- Supports user programmable page policy.
- Closed page policy
- Open page policy
- Supports Error Checking and correction (ECC).
- Supports retry on ECC error, with retry limit user controllable.
- Supports high clock speeds in ASIC and FPGA.
- Supports low latency for write and read path.
- Supports reordering of transcations for higher performance.
- Supports 2 separate independent channels with point-to-point interface for data, address and command.
- Supports Double Data Rate (DDR) or Quad Data Rate (QDR) data.
- Supports Pseudo channel mode operation.
- Supports up to 32GB device density.
- Supports X8 and X16 Mode.
- Supports Programmable READ/WRITE latency.
- Supports Bank grouping and 16 internal banks per channel.
- Supports Data bus inversion (DBI) & Command Address bus inversion (CABI).
- Supports Read/Write data transmission integrity secured by cyclic redundancy check.
- Supports Input/output PLL/DLL on/off mode.
- Supports READ/WRITE EDC on/off mode.
- Supports WRITE Data mask function (single/double byte mask).
- Supports Programmable EDC hold pattern for CDR.
- Supports Programmable CRC READ/WRITE latency.
- Supports Low Power modes.
- Supports Auto refresh & self-refresh modes.
- Supports On-die termination operation.
- Supports Vendor ID1 and ID2 for identification.
- Supports COMMAND ADDRESS, WCK2CK,READ/WRITE Training mode’s.
- Supports IEEE.1149.1 boundary scan operation.
- Supports programmable clock frequency of operation.
- Supports all mode registers programming.
- Supports for power down features.
- Supports for input clock stop and frequency change.
- Fully synthesizable
- Static synchronous design.
- Positive edge clocking and no internal tri-states.
- Scan test ready
- Simple interface allows easy connection to microprocessor/microcontroller devices
Benefits
- Single site license option is provided to companies designing in a single site.
- Multi sites license option is provided to companies designing in multiple sites.
- Single Design license allows implementation of the IP Core in a single FPGA bitstream and ASIC.
- Unlimited Designs, license allows implementation of the IP Core in unlimited number of FPGA bitstreams and ASIC designs.
Deliverables
- The GDDR6 interface is available in Source and netlist products.
- The Source product is delivered in verilog. If needed VHDL, SystemC code can also be provided.
- Easy to use Verilog Test Environment with Verilog Testcases.
- Lint, CDC, Synthesis, Simulation Scripts with waiver files.
- IP-XACT RDL generated address map.
- Firmware code and Linux driver package.
- Documentation contains User's Guide and Release notes.
