GDDR7 PHY & Controller
The Innosilicon system-aware design methodology used for IP Cores delivers a customer focused experience with improved time-to-market and first-time-right quality. Innosilicon offers flexible delivery of IP cores and will work directly with the customer to provide a full system signal and power integrity analysis, creating an optimized chip layout. In the end, the customer receives a hard macro solution with a full suite of test software for quick turn-on, characterization and debug.
View GDDR7 PHY & Controller full description to...
- see the entire GDDR7 PHY & Controller datasheet
- get in contact with GDDR7 PHY & Controller Supplier