Gigabit Ethernet PHY
Features
- Comply with IEEE 802.3ab, 802.3u, and 802.3
- Support IEEE 802.3az Energy Efficient Ethernet
- Support IEEE 802.3u Auto-Negotiation and Parallel Detection
- Support auto MDI/MDIX and 10BASE-T AutoPolarity
- Built-in Wake-On-LAN to detect Magic Packet
- GMII/RGMII interface to MAC
- Error-free operation up to 120 meters of CAT5 UTP cable in 1000Base-T
- Multiple loopback modes for diagnostics
- Support BIST mode for mass product test
- External 25MHz crystal/oscillator
- Multiple temperature range: commercial 0°C to 70°C and industrial -20°C to 85°C
Block Diagram of the Gigabit Ethernet PHY IP Core
