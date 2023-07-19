Hardware 8-bit/12-bit JPEG Codec IP
Compliant with the Extended sequential DCT mode of ISO/IEC 10918-1 JPEG standard, the CODAJ12V can also support motion JPEG streams with varied color formats supporting resolutions up to 32K x 32K.
Its fully hardware-based architecture provides high performance and low power consumption, suitable for a variety of digital imaging applications.
On-the-fly pre- and post-image processing can also contribute to improving memory bandwidth efficiencies.
CODAJ12V is designed for reliability and easy integration, which is connected to the system via a 32-bit AMBA3 APB bus for system control and via a 64-bit AMBA3 AXI bus for data throughput.
Block Diagram of the Hardware 8-bit/12-bit JPEG Codec IP
