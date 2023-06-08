Harvesting Boost
The boost converter is optimized for current load up to 20mA and 3.3V to 15V selectable output voltage (2V of step).
Regulation is performed fixed frequency voltage mode PWM technique.
The CT21104 is designed to work with best efficiency in Discontinuous Conduction Mode (DCM).
View Harvesting Boost full description to...
- see the entire Harvesting Boost datasheet
- get in contact with Harvesting Boost Supplier
Block Diagram of the Harvesting Boost IP Core
Harvesting; Boost; DCDC; IP
- DC-DC Boost Optimal Response High Power Series ( Vin = 2.3-5.5V; Vo = 4.5-9.5V; Io = 3A ) - GLOBALFOUNDRIES 180nm
- Energy Harvesting Boost Converter for single cell solar panel & TEG
- SIMO DCDC Buck Boost
- Coin Battery Boost
- 20mA Boost Converter - SilTerra 0.18um BCD
- DC-DC IP, Step-up PWM Regulator, Input: 3.0V - 3.6V, Output: 5V/100mA, with soft-start, UMC 0.13um HS/FSG process