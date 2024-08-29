HBM Memory Controller
HBM is a JEDEC standard. It uses 3D stacking technology with through silicon vias to decrease the signal travel time (lowers the latency), increases memory density per area. Thus, HBM has smaller surface area and board space than other DRAM types. Due to its small surface area and high performance, HBM is a key integration for aerospace and commercial applications. HBM using the LeWiz HBM Controller can support error check and correction (ECC) with memory scrubbing capability – offering fault tolerant capability suitable for high-reliability and space applications. For radiation environment, space versions with different levels of tri-modular redundancy (TMR) are also available.
LeWiz HBM Controller has 16 parallel channels for data access. Each channel is 256-bit wide. In the backend it uses the DFI standard for interfacing to DRAM PHYs. In the front-end, it supports network-on-chip or standard, well-known bus AXI-stream for on-chip interface.
In addition to HBM, the IP core also supports DDRx DRAM types. Available in source code or netlist format. A test bench and the documents are also provides to help users in their application.
