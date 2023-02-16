M SQUARE High-Bandwidth Memory generation 3 (HBM3) IP which supports the JESD235E (HBM3) memory standard is designed for high memory throughput and low latency applications. Consisting of PHY and Memory Controller, The M SQUARE HBM3 IP supports HBM3 SDRAM speeds from 4.8Gbps/pin through 6.4Gbps/pin and D2D interfacing from 4.0Gbps to 6.4Gbps. Flexible configurations as PHY only / PHY + Controller / Controller only are available to meet customer design requirements. The chip area and power consumption are very competitive among similar products.



